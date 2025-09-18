Pawan Kumar to represent India at para world archery c’ship in Korea

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has extended a financial support of ₹7 lakh to Pawan Kumar, a promising differently abled archer from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex in Katra, to facilitate his participation in the prestigious Para World Archery Championship-2025 at Korea. Para archer Pawan Kumar receives financial assistance from Shrine Board CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya in Katra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The championship is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29 in Gwangju, Republic of Korea.

The selected athlete, trained under the Shrine Board’s Sports Initiative, has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, discipline and determination in the field of archery.

Despite visual impairment, the archer has overcome formidable challenges to rise through the ranks and earn a coveted spot on the national para archery team.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering excellence in sports. He said that the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex has already produced two outstanding Arjuna Awardees para archers Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, who have earned national and international acclaim through their remarkable performances.

Now, the selection of the Shrine Board’s differently abled archer Pawan Kumar to represent India at the Para World Archery Championship in South Korea stands as a shining testament to the athlete’s determination, coaching and the institutional support extended by the Board.