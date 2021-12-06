Pay disparity: Himachal cops’ kin stage protest outside Bilaspur AIIMS

Family members of Himachal Pradesh Police constables on Sunday staged a protest outside Bilaspur AIIMS and at Luhnu ground where BJP’s national chief JP Nadda was to preside over an event.

The protesters carried placards with ‘Justice for Himachal Police’ written on them.

When Nadda was leaving after inaugurating OPD at AIIMS, the protesters stopped his convoy at the gate and handed him a memorandum related to their demands.

The protesters said while the government has reduced the contract period for other employees, the police constables have to wait for eight years for revised pay scale.

“I have come here to protest against the disparity in pay of constables. My daughter is in the police. She cannot raise her voice against this injustice, so I came here to express resentment against the government policy on her behalf,” said Harminder Singh, a parent who protested at AIIMS and later at Luhnu.

Another parent, Indra Devi, said government should remove the disparity in pay of police constables. “When the government t has considered demands of other employees, then why injustice with the police?” she asked.

It is worth mentioning here that there has been a growing anger among the constables of the Himachal Pradesh Police over the disparity in their salaries.

Irked over their demands not being heard in the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, policemen in large numbers had marched to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s official residence for a peaceful protest on November 28.

The chief minister had hurriedly convened a meeting with the finance secretary and assured the protesting cops that their demands will be looked into in a meeting with all officials concerned.

In the JCC meeting, the chief minister had announced new pay scales for the employees and reduced their contract period from three to two years. The government’s decision to increase the pay scales of employees had led to resentment among policemen. The policemen started a campaign on social media and also stopped taking meals in the mess of their units.

On December 3, the Director General of Police (DGP) had issued a gag order to prevent the cops from airing their grievances on social media. It was directed that the police constables should maintain discipline go about their routine and refrain from posting comments on social media.

It was after this order, that the parents of the constables launched a campaign on their behalf.

Himachal DGP forms 4-member panel to look into grievances of constabulary

Himachal director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Sunday constituted a committee to analyse the grievances of the constabulary regarding their pay anomalies.

The order issued by the DGP to this effect states that issues of pay anomaly and other issues of constabulary who have been recruited after 2015, have come to the notice of authorities.

“However, to comprehensively analyse the grievance of the constabulary regarding their pay anomaly, a committee is hereby constituted,” it states.

IGP Anand Pratap Singh will be the chairman of the committee which comprises IG DK Yadav, IG JP Singh and deputy controller Vikash Gupta.

The panel will receive all the issues in the form of memorandum, in writing from the affected parties and list the issues which need to be taken with the government.

The committee will submit its report within one week.