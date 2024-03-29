Pay more at toll plazas in Punjab, Haryana from April 1

Commuters will have to pay more while travelling on highways in Punjab and Haryana as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised user fee at toll plazas in the states which will be effective from April 1. Commuters will have to pay more while travelling on highways in Punjab and Haryana as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised user fee at toll plazas in the states which will be effective from April 1. (HT File)

Officials of the NHAI’s project implementation unit in Ambala said that there is a hike of ₹5 for light vehicles on single journey at four plazas under them, Gharaunda toll plaza (Bastara) in Karnal and Ghaggar plaza (Shambhu) in Ambala, both on NH-44, Thana plaza in Kurukshetra and Saini Majra plaza in Ambala, both on NH-152.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per an official notification for Gharaunda, the toll rates have been increased to ₹185 from ₹180 (2.8 %) for car/jeep/van, ₹300 from ₹295 (1.7%) for light motor vehicles (LMV) or minibus, and ₹615 from ₹630 (2.4%) for bus or truck, on single journey. The fee has been hiked from ₹115 to ₹120 for cars, ₹185 to ₹190 for LMV and ₹390 to ₹400 for bus or truck at Ghaggar plaza, another key point on NH-44.

The authority said these rates will be applicable from April 1 and there is a revision on return journey and for other categories of vehicles as well.

However, the fee collection operations have been shut at Ghaggar plaza due to farmer’s protest on the Haryana-Punjab border since February 13.

An official of the NHAI said that the rates have been increased as per the 2008 fee rules and several construction works are being carried out on the highways to ensure a smooth journey for the commuters.

Meanwhile, commuters claim that the move is unjustified and that it will have a bearing on their travel.

Divyanshu Bhargawa, a Karnal resident, said, “I drive to Delhi for my job every week and there are three tolls on the way. The rates of the Gharaunda plaza are the highest, even when travelling on the stretch is a nightmare for commuters.”

Tushar Khurana, a car dealer in Kurukshetra, who usually travels to Punjab or Delhi for work, pointed out the poor maintenance of roads that causes damage to his vehicles meant for resale.

“The rates were recently hiked in November last year, when a new company was authorised for fee collection. Even if there is a change in the companies, why should we pay more for a highway that is full of potholes and illegal entry/exit points?” he said.

In Punjab, toll plaza rates are going up by 2-5%. The Ladhowal toll plaza has increased the fee from ₹5 to ₹35 for different vehicle categories.

Every car owner would now have to shell out ₹220 for a single journey (presently ₹215) and ₹330 for return journey (presently ₹225). Light vehicle owners would now have to pay ₹535 for a return journey within a day (presently ₹520).

Bus and truck drivers would have to pay ₹745 for single journey (presently ₹730) and ₹1,120 for return journey (presently ₹1,095), while more heavy construction vehicles (up to three axles) would have to pay ₹815 for single journey (presently ₹795) and ₹1,225 for return journey (presently ₹1,190). The seven and more axles vehicles have to pay ₹2,140 against the present amount of ₹2,085 for return journey.

Toll manager Deepender Kumar said the prices have been increased as per annual financial year exercise.