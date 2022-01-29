Pay scale revision to add 240 crore burden on Panjab University’s coffers

Panjab University’s plan to implement revised pay scales will lead to an additional one-time liability of around ₹240 crore in its 2022-23 budget.

PU is planning to propose the implementation of revised pay scales in its 2022-23 budget as per the UGC 7th Pay Commission for teachers and 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching staff. As per estimates, the hiked salaries will translate into additional cost of around ₹60 crore annually, but payment of arrears since 2016 will lead to a one-time burden of ₹240 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of a sub-committee, constituted by PU’s budget estimate committee, to finalise recommendations regarding the varsity’s annual budget.

All recommendations are subject to the approval of varsity’s Board of Finance (BoF), before a final call is taken by the syndicate and senate.

The proposed budget estimates will also cause PU’s revenue expenditure to increase to around ₹1,000 crore in 2022-23, compared to the revised budget of ₹618 crore in financial year 2021-22.

The revenue expenditure on salaries alone is likely to rise to around ₹478 crore.

Teachers at PU are yet to get the benefit of revised salary scales as per the UGC Seventh Pay Commission as the Punjab government has still not implemented it. There are around 680 permanent faculty members at the varsity. The Sixth Pay Commission for non-teaching employees has also not come into force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In December, teachers from universities and colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh, including PU, had held an indefinite protest to press the Punjab government to implement the revised pay scales at the earliest.

Additional demands not taken up

The sub-committee on Thursday declined to take up most of the additional budget demands by various departments. Only two requests – those of PU’s Bhai Ghanaiyaji Institute of Health Centre and APJ Abdul Kalam Computer Centre – were referred to the main budget estimates committee for further call.

A member, who attended the meeting, said the additional demands were not in the purview of the sub-committee. Over a dozen new demands were listed in the agenda of the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON