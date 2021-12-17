Pay scales row: Amid teachers’ strike, PU postpones semester exams

In view of the ongoing teachers’ protest over the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales, Panjab University (PU) on Thursday decided to postpone the forthcoming exams and start the winter break from December 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the practical exams were earlier scheduled to begin from Friday, the theory papers were to start from December 22 in PU and affiliated colleges.

“Due to administrative reasons, PU has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate odd-semester exams. Fresh dates for these exams would be notified at a later date,” said the varsity in an official communique.

Meanwhile, the winter break, which was earlier scheduled to start from January 28, will now be from December 18 to 25.

Teachers across five universities, 48 colleges and 145 aided colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), had declared an indefinite protest on December 1 to demand immediate implementation of the revised scales as per the seventh pay commission and withdrawal of Punjab government’s decision to delink the pay scales from UGC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest had disrupted academic activities in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) also met the controller of examination on Thursday, requesting him to postpone the semester exams. Later the teachers’ body said they appreciate the support given by the university authorities.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “We do not wish to disrupt the exams but are forced to suspend the academic activities as our legitimate demands are not being fulfilled by the Punjab government. The government should immediately resolve the matter so that students do not suffer.”

Meanwhile, the teachers continued their agitation in Chandigarh. PUTA held a protest at Gate Number 1 of the varsity campus while teachers of DAV College, Sector 10, also held a protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}