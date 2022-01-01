Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pay scales row: Punjab teachers’ protest hits one-month mark
chandigarh news

Pay scales row: Punjab teachers’ protest hits one-month mark

Varsity and college teachers, united under the he banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), have been demanding implementation of revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per Punjab government’s seventh pay commission since December 1
Teachers from across the state and the Chandigarh have joined in the protest called by the PFUCTO demanding implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the as per Punjab government’s seventh pay commission . (HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The teachers’ protests in universities and colleges across the state, over non-implementation of revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per Punjab government’s seventh pay commission, on Friday hit the one-month mark.

The indefinite strike, being carried out under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), started on December 1 as a unified call for the aforementioned demands.

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), who were quick to join the agitation, also continued their protest on campus.

“It is unfortunate that the Punjab government remains unmoved despite all the academic activities across all universities and colleges being suspended by the teachers for the past one month. The onus is now on the government to act fast and take appropriate measures to end the impasse,” PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said.

PU’s non-teaching staff members carry put march

The non-teaching staff members at Panjab University (PU), meanwhile, carried out a march on Friday at the varsity campus. Having commenced their protest on Monday, after a varsity panel deferred the compassionate appointments, the staffers demanded implementation of the sixth pay commission.

RELATED STORIES

A number of non-teaching staff members participated in the rally, raising slogans against the varsity administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP