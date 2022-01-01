Pay scales row: Punjab teachers’ protest hits one-month mark

Chandigarh The teachers’ protests in universities and colleges across the state, over non-implementation of revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per Punjab government’s seventh pay commission, on Friday hit the one-month mark.

The indefinite strike, being carried out under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), started on December 1 as a unified call for the aforementioned demands.

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), who were quick to join the agitation, also continued their protest on campus.

“It is unfortunate that the Punjab government remains unmoved despite all the academic activities across all universities and colleges being suspended by the teachers for the past one month. The onus is now on the government to act fast and take appropriate measures to end the impasse,” PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said.

PU’s non-teaching staff members carry put march

The non-teaching staff members at Panjab University (PU), meanwhile, carried out a march on Friday at the varsity campus. Having commenced their protest on Monday, after a varsity panel deferred the compassionate appointments, the staffers demanded implementation of the sixth pay commission.

A number of non-teaching staff members participated in the rally, raising slogans against the varsity administration.