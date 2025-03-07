PCS judicial: HC dismisses plea against cancellation of appointment

Chandigarh :The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea from two persons whose appointments as Punjab Civil Service (judicial) officers were cancelled after the 2002 Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) scam came to the fore. The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea from two persons whose appointments as Punjab Civil Service (judicial) officers were cancelled after the 2002 Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) scam came to the fore.

They were recruited pursuant to a 2001 advertisement for 21 posts of PCS (judicial) officers. However, they were issued termination orders in September 2002 after the scam was reported.

The “cash-for-job scam” involving former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) head Ravi Sidhu was busted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and he was accused of accepting bribes for recruitment between 1995 and 2002. Sidhu was termed as the key conspirator and was awarded a seven-year rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets and corruption case by a trial court in 2018.

In 2015, a Patiala court too sentenced Sidhu to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the scam.

In the case of judicial officers, the high court constituted a committee to investigate the matter, which recommended the termination of service of four batches — 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001. Exams were conducted afresh for those recruited during this period.

The two petitioners, Navdeep Singh and another’s role, was probed by vigilance bureau and after facing trial they were acquitted in 2016. Following this, they had approached the Punjab government with a representation seeking re-appointment. The claim was rejected by the government after high court’s opinion. Following this, they approached high court on judicial side in 2017.

The duo had argued that in March 2016 they were acquitted of all charges. Therefore, the tainted record of the petitioners is cleared and they are now out of shady zone and deserve to be re-instated. Their argument was that once the entire foundation of cancellation of the appointment letters issued to the petitioners has effaced in view of their acquittal, they should be re-appointed.

The high court dismissed the plea observing that that they were communicated about the termination of services in 2002 but they filed representation against the same in the year 2016. It rejected the plea terming it as “barred by laches” (unreasonable delay or negligence in pursuing a claim involving an equitable relief while causing prejudice to the other party). It also underlined that multiple recruitments/advertisements have been issued and selections have been made since their selection was terminated.