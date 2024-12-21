PCS prelims: CSAT solely to be qualifying paper

The civil services aptitude test (CSAT) will now be treated solely as a qualifying paper in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) preliminary examination, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced. This change follows the Punjab government’s approval of the PPSC’s recommendation to align the PCS preliminary exam pattern with that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The PPSC has also announced an increased focus on Punjab-specific topics in the PCS main examination. (HT file)

PPSC chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh said the government has accepted the proposal to determine merit in the preliminary examination based only on the general studies paper. Candidates will now need to secure a minimum qualifying score in the CSAT, which will not contribute to the overall merit. The PCS preliminary examination comprises two sections: general studies and CSAT.

The decision follows years of demands from students across Punjab, particularly from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, who argued that counting CSAT scores in the final merit disproportionately impacted those more proficient in regional languages, like Punjabi or Hindi. Neighboring states such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have already implemented similar changes, treating CSAT as a qualifying paper.

The PPSC has also announced an increased focus on Punjab-specific topics in the PCS main examination. General Studies Paper-1 will now include more content related to Punjab’s history, geography, culture, and economy, aiming to enhance candidates’ knowledge of the state.

This policy shift is expected to bring relief to thousands of candidates and improve accessibility for students from rural areas, ensuring a level-playing field for all.