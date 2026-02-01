PDP MLA moves pvt bill seeking trauma healing for people affected by decades of violence in UT

PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para has moved a notice in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to introduce a private member’s bill aimed at addressing trauma, reconciliation and dignity restoration for people affected by decades of violence and instability in the Union Territory. PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para has moved a notice in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to introduce a private member’s bill aimed at addressing trauma

The proposed legislation, titled the Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation, Trauma Healing and Dignity Bill, 2026, is expected to be taken up during the Budget Session of the Assembly beginning on Monday. Along with the bill, Para has sought an initial allocation of ₹50 crore to strengthen mental health services, train professionals, support community-based programmes and put monitoring mechanisms in place.

According to the notice submitted to the Assembly secretariat, the bill seeks to establish a statutory framework for trauma healing, psychosocial rehabilitation, dignity restoration and restorative dialogue through existing public health institutions, in line with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The bill notes that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed prolonged violence, armed conflict, terrorism and political instability, leading to widespread psychological trauma, displacement, grief, loss of dignity and erosion of social trust. While acknowledging a decline in violent incidents since 2019, it stresses the need for humane and forward-looking measures to consolidate peace and restore human dignity.

It further underlines that peace is not merely the absence of violence, but the ability of individuals, communities and institutions to live with dignity and address grievances through peaceful and restorative means.

Para said the bill recognises that prolonged exposure to violence has imposed different human costs on various sections of society, including Kashmiri Muslims, Kashmiri Pandits and members of the security forces. He added that unaddressed psychological trauma undermines dignity and perpetuates cycles of fear, mistrust and inter-generational harm.

“The Bill underscores that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to live with dignity, mental well-being and psychological integrity,” Para said. He added that there is a need for a complementary statutory framework to address conflict-induced psychosocial trauma in Jammu and Kashmir through a humane, rights-based, evidence-driven, non-partisan and non-coercive approach.

Under the proposed law, the J&K health department will act as the nodal authority for implementation. Services will be voluntary, confidential and based on informed consent, and will be delivered by qualified mental health professionals and trained personnel.

The bill provides for counselling, grief and trauma recovery programmes, family- and community-based interventions, and professionally facilitated restorative dialogue to promote healing, dignity and social cohesion. It also includes safeguards to ensure that all measures remain humanitarian, non-political and non-punitive, and that beneficiaries are protected from stigma, discrimination or any adverse consequences for seeking support.

A financial memorandum attached to the bill estimates an initial expenditure of ₹50 crore, to be met through budgetary allocations of the Union Territory government.