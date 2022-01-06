PDP opposes ‘curbs’ on pilgrims at Vaishno Devi

The People’s Democratic Party on Wednesday strongly criticised the administration for its “casual approach” to regulate pilgrims rush at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

On Saturday, 12 pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured in a stampeded at the cave shrine.

In a statement issued here, spokesperson of the party, Anil Sethi, said that the administration seems to have woken up from its slumber after the catastrophic incident of stampede, but the measures are being taken from within the four walls of civil secretariat and Raj Bhawan without understanding the ground realities.

“Curbs and restrictions seem to be the only way this administration takes refuge under,” Sethi said, adding, “The administration has come up with the dictate making it mandatory for all the pilgrims to make online registration prior to visiting the shrine putting disadvantage to the thousands of visitors who are not aquatinted with the technology.”

He said that instead of finding the loopholes and fixing the problems on the ground, the officials at the helm of affairs have just shifted the blame on the visitors, who might have arrived at the cave shrine for blessings on the eve of new year. “At present, the pilgrims were free either to get themselves registered online or on their arrival at Katra town,” he said, adding that as per the new direction only the pilgrims with online registration would now be allowed to the shrine.

Quoting media reports, the PDP leader said that restricting the number of pilgrims to 25,000 per day was another curb the administration was imposing.

“Pilgrims from across the country wait for the festival seasons to visit the holy shrine and the proposed restrictions would only create hindrance for the visitors,” he added.

He said that the government and the shrine board should instead focus on the widening of the 13km long track, strengthening of the existing infrastructures and putting in place the required security apparatus in order to avoid such incident in the future.