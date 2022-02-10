PDP’s Ghulam Nabi Hanjura resigns from general secretary post

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura on Wednesday resigned from his post.

Hanjura, who represented Chrar-e-Sharief assembly seat in the erstwhile state government and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, is currently the third senior-most leader in the party after Mehbooba Mufti and Abdul Rehman Veeri. He was made party general secretary in March last year.

Hanjura also resigned as the member of political affairs committee that the PDP had constituted recently during the revamp of party posts. Hanjura submitted his resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti.

“I do hereby resign from the post of general secretary of the party and as the member of the political affairs committee today because of my personal engagements. However, I continue to work as basic member of the party,” said Hanjura in his resignation letter.

For the last three years, there has been an exodus of senior PDP leaders.

Most of the senior PDP leaders, especially former ministers and MLAs, have resigned from the party and joined either the Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari or the People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone.

Hanjura is considered the face of the party in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.