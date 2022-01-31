PEC: Intellectual property rights policy being formulated to improve NIRF ranking

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is taking a number of steps to improve the institute’s position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and has now decided to formulate its intellectual property rights (IPR) policy.

The decision was taken in PEC’s last senate meeting and a panel has already been constituted to formulate the IPR policy of the institution. Presently, there is no such policy at the institute and it aims to encourage filing of patents.

PEC director Baldev Setia said that filing of applications for the protection of innovation, copyright and design is necessary for an inventor. “A policy is necessary so that the direction is clear. Also, counsellors can be empanelled, monetary assistance to be provided by the Institute can be fixed and the rights can be proportioned,” he said, adding that patents also contribute towards enhancing the quality of research and improving the ranking of the institution.

Other steps to improve ranking

Meanwhile, PEC has also constituted a panel to simplify administrative processes (including accounts) for sponsored research projects and consultancy. The committee has also been asked to give its recommendations on incentivising good publications.

Moreover, PEC has decided that PhD scholars will be registered only after receiving satisfactory progress monitoring report of the previous semester.

In the last year’s Union education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), PEC settled at the 70th position against 68th in 2020 among the engineering institutes of the country. In 2019, PEC’s rank was 78 and it was ranked 73 in 2018. In the first ever NIRF rankings released in 2016, PEC ranked 38 with 61.32 score. After that, the institute never made it to the top 50 engineering institutes again.

