PEC: PhD thesis to be evaluated by foreign examiners

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the proposal, under which one of the two evaluations carried out for PhD thesis submitted by research scholars will be carried out by examiners from abroad.

Currently the thesis submitted by the scholar are sent to examiners from within the country for both evaluations. Announcing the change, the institute’s director Baldev Setia, said, “Now, the thesis will also be going abroad for evaluation.” Setia had himself proposed the policy change, but it needed to be approved by the PEC senate for implementation.

PEC has also introduced the requirement of publishing at least one research paper in SCI journal for an A+ grade in Masters. Similarly, a PhD scholar would need to publish one research paper in the second to third year.

The institution offers eight undergraduate and 12 postgraduate programmes, besides PhD in various disciplines of engineering, science and other fields.

Report on NIRF rankings tabled

A report prepared to provide the recommendations for improving the institution’s standing in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was also tabled in the senate meeting on Wednesday.

The PEC senate, while deliberating on the matter during the last meeting ,had asked a faculty member to prepare a comprehensive report on ways to improve the institute’s ranking.

Speaking on the same, Setia said, “The recommendations were tabled in the meeting and a discussion was held on the certain areas where we can work. The recommendations were concerning our publications and research. We have formed the committees that provide us with workable solutions now,”

The ranking was also discussed during a meeting of the institute’s board of governors (BoG) in September, where it was suggested that the NIRF data may be collected from top 10 institutions and comparison be made accordingly.

The institution has also decided that teaching would continue to be carried out online, even for the semester students. However, the same is scheduled to be reviewed after one month.

.