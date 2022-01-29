Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PEC to reopen for PhD, MTech students from February 1
chandigarh news

PEC to reopen for PhD, MTech students from February 1

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has asked PhD and all MTech students to report for physical classes from February 1
Classes of BTech fourth semester students will start in physical mode from February 14 at PEC. (HT file)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has asked PhD and all MTech students to report for physical classes from February 1. The institute has asked BTech students of 6th and 8th semesters to report back to campus.

Also, classes of BTech fourth semester students will start in physical mode from February 14. However, all the students have to be fully vaccinated while attending the offline classes and labs.

The decision comes a day after the Chandigarh administration allowed universities and colleges to reopen from February.

PEC director Baldev Setia said, “We have received several representations to allow students to attend classes and labs physically. We are also contemplating calling other batches very soon.”

Meanwhile, Panjab University (PU) has not made an announcement regarding the further reopening of the campus for students. Currently, the semester exams are underway at PU and its affiliated colleges. In the last semester, PU had allowed final-year students of only some PG courses to attend physical classes.

RELATED STORIES

PEC to establish a central research facility

PEC is also in process of establishing a central research facility on campus. It will be used by faculty, research scholars and students and is being set up as a part of the institute’s centenary celebration.

PEC has assigned professor Sanjeev Kumar of the applied sciences department as the facility’s coordinator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP