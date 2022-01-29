PEC to reopen for PhD, MTech students from February 1

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has asked PhD and all MTech students to report for physical classes from February 1. The institute has asked BTech students of 6th and 8th semesters to report back to campus.

Also, classes of BTech fourth semester students will start in physical mode from February 14. However, all the students have to be fully vaccinated while attending the offline classes and labs.

The decision comes a day after the Chandigarh administration allowed universities and colleges to reopen from February.

PEC director Baldev Setia said, “We have received several representations to allow students to attend classes and labs physically. We are also contemplating calling other batches very soon.”

Meanwhile, Panjab University (PU) has not made an announcement regarding the further reopening of the campus for students. Currently, the semester exams are underway at PU and its affiliated colleges. In the last semester, PU had allowed final-year students of only some PG courses to attend physical classes.

PEC to establish a central research facility

PEC is also in process of establishing a central research facility on campus. It will be used by faculty, research scholars and students and is being set up as a part of the institute’s centenary celebration.

PEC has assigned professor Sanjeev Kumar of the applied sciences department as the facility’s coordinator.