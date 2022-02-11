PEC’s draft IPR policy to go for senate approval

The draft Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) policy prepared by Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will be taken up for approval at the institute’s senate meeting on Friday.

Besides the draft IPR policy, which aims to encourage filing of patents, a report for incentivising the faculty for good publications will also be tabled in the meeting.

The IPR policy is among the number of steps being taken by the institute to improve its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Last year, PEC had settled at the 70th position among engineering institutes of the country, against 68th in 2020.

In 2019, it was placed 78 and ranked 73 in 2018. In the first-ever NIRF rankings released in 2016, PEC was at the 38th spot with 61.32 score.

During the last senate meeting, a panel was constituted to formulate the IPR policy. The panel has now submitted its report that will be tabled on Friday.

Incentivising good research

With an aim to promote research in the institution, the PEC senate will also take up the report submitted by a committee that was asked to give its recommendations on incentivising good publications.

During the last senate meeting, the panel was also asked to suggest ways to simplify administrative processes (including accounts) for sponsored research projects and consultancy.

Increasing MTech admissions

The PEC senate in its meeting will also deliberate on ways to increase admissions in the MTech programmes, as the institute had witnessed fewer admissions last year.

PEC offers 12 postgraduate programmes, besides eight undergraduate programmes and PhD programmes in various disciplines of engineering, science and other fields.

