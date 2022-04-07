Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy’s implementation, which is likely to take another month.
UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday.
“Some of the stakeholders, including EV manufacturers and charging station installers, have requested the single-window system under the policy for speedy processing of different approvals and better access to information. Formulating it, along with the guidelines, will take at least a month or so,” said a senior UT official.
Under the draft EV policy, which was notified on February 10, public charging infrastructure will be set up in every sector. The aim is to install 100 charging stations in Chandigarh within the first two years. To set up public charging stations, ₹5 lakh, 100% GST exemption and 100% electricity duty exemption have been proposed, while ₹6,000 will be given for private charging stations.
Also, within six months of the policy’s implementation, it will be mandatory for all petrol pumps to set up EV charging infrastructure. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
Apart from exempting them from road tax, the policy incentivises adoption of all types of EVs. In addition to this, a special early bird incentive will also be given to vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.
HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
Punjab Police: Too many wings hamper policing, say experts
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on setting up an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to take on organised crime has not only added one more wing to the Punjab Police but has also raised questions on whether the formation of these specialised units brings the desired results or ends up weakening the district police force.
Ludhiana| Gangster, seven aides booked for kidnapping man at gunpoint
Eight persons, including notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha Barewal, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint from Barewal area on Monday night. When Complainant Chandan Kumar, 35, a resident of Barewal reached near SBI Bank ATM in Barewal, the accused, who were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted him and kidnapped him at gunpoint. Chandan, however, managed to escape the vehicle and take shelter in his aunt's house.
