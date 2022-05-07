Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night.

The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Arun was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have booked the unidentified driver.

In another hit-and-run case, an unknown vehicle mowed down an unidentified man near Bhagwanpur village in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased seemed to be in his late 30s. The body has been kept at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital for identification.

GMADA gets two PCS officers as EOs

Mohali For the first time, the Punjab government has appointed two Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers as GMADA estate officers (EOs). Khushdil Singh Sandhu, a 2016-batch PCS officer is the new EO (Plots), while Mankanwal Singh Chahal, a 2016-batch PCS officer, who was earlier holding the additional charge of EO (Plots), will now be EO (Housing). Before joining GMADA, Sandhu was the EO at Jalandhar Development Authority. Immediately after joining GMADA, he extended the public meeting timings, which were earlier 9 am to 11 am, to 9 am to 5 pm.

Man booked for standing fake surety

Chandigarh Police booked a Dera Bassi resident for cheating after he was found standing fake surety. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi, was booked on the directions of the court as the documents submitted by him while standing surety to the accused in a bail case turned out to be fake. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Two held for assault in Sector 38

Chandigarh Police arrested two brothers for allegedly assaulting a Sector 38-resident. The accused, identified as Roshan and Sohan of Sector 38-West, were arrested after the complaint of Ravi of EWS Flats, Sector-38/West, while their accomplice Hanuman is still at large. The complainant alleged that the assaulted him near their local sabzi mandi on May 4 after an argument. He sustained injuries and was treated at GMSH-16. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.