Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
chandigarh news

Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

The victim, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away
Police booked an unidentified person after a pedestrian was killed on the Kalka Zirakpur highway in a hit-and-run case in Panchkula. (HT File)
Police booked an unidentified person after a pedestrian was killed on the Kalka Zirakpur highway in a hit-and-run case in Panchkula. (HT File)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night.

The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Arun was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have booked the unidentified driver.

In another hit-and-run case, an unknown vehicle mowed down an unidentified man near Bhagwanpur village in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased seemed to be in his late 30s. The body has been kept at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital for identification.

GMADA gets two PCS officers as EOs

Mohali For the first time, the Punjab government has appointed two Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers as GMADA estate officers (EOs). Khushdil Singh Sandhu, a 2016-batch PCS officer is the new EO (Plots), while Mankanwal Singh Chahal, a 2016-batch PCS officer, who was earlier holding the additional charge of EO (Plots), will now be EO (Housing). Before joining GMADA, Sandhu was the EO at Jalandhar Development Authority. Immediately after joining GMADA, he extended the public meeting timings, which were earlier 9 am to 11 am, to 9 am to 5 pm.

Man booked for standing fake surety

Chandigarh Police booked a Dera Bassi resident for cheating after he was found standing fake surety. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi, was booked on the directions of the court as the documents submitted by him while standing surety to the accused in a bail case turned out to be fake. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Two held for assault in Sector 38

Chandigarh Police arrested two brothers for allegedly assaulting a Sector 38-resident. The accused, identified as Roshan and Sohan of Sector 38-West, were arrested after the complaint of Ravi of EWS Flats, Sector-38/West, while their accomplice Hanuman is still at large. The complainant alleged that the assaulted him near their local sabzi mandi on May 4 after an argument. He sustained injuries and was treated at GMSH-16. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara submitted a representation with the additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, to explain reasons for the unsuitability of the location for the industrial purpose.

    Industrial park at Mattewara Forest: PAC members raise concerns over sustainability of proposed site

    Additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, on Friday visited the proposed site for the industrial park at Mattewara Forest to assess its sustainability This industrial park is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.

  • After sexually assaulting her, the suspects dropped the girl outside her home on their motorcycle and threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident.

    Employer among 3 held for raping teen

    A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men, including her 40-year-old employer, on the night of May 4 at a factory in DSIIDC Narela in outer Delhi, where she worked, police said on Friday. The arrested men were identified as Narender, the girl's employer, and two factory workers, Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 37.

  • The accused, who duped an Audi dealership of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k in the custody of Chandigarh police. (HT Photo)

    Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of 10k in Chandigarh

    Police's cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies' by targeting their sales representatives. The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of 10,000 of the dealership's money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.

  • Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana | 6 arrested for 32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery

    Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of 32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.

  • The form for the UDISE Survey includes multiple questions and sections related to the school, which helps the government keep track of the education standards and release funds accordingly under various schemes and policies. (Representative image)

    UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15

    The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out