Pending Bill: Guv raises queries, puts ball back in govt’s court

Chandigarh: A day after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi threatened to stage a sit-in against him for not clearing a Bill for regularising the services of 36,000 contractual employees, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Sunday put the ball back in the government’s court, asking it to reply to six queries relating to pending court cases, reservation and funding raised on the proposed legislation.

Calling the chief minister’s claim as “factually incorrect”, the governor, in a written statement, said the file regarding the regularisation of the services of contractual employees were reverted to the office of Punjab chief minister with six queries, which need to be clarified by the state government. “This file was duty received by the CMO on December 31 and the reply is awaited,” he said.

Channi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday on completing 100 days in office, alleged that the governor was holding up the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. “If the governor does not clear the file, I will sit on dharna with my cabinet colleagues against him,” he warned.

Responding to the chief minister’s threat, the governor advised him to give reply to queries raised on the file. “Once the reply comes, the Bill will be re-examined at governor’s secretariat,” he said.

The Bill regarding regularisation of the services of contractual employees was passed in the state assembly on November 11.

The governor’s office also said the file regarding the Bill was sent to Raj Bhawan on December 1 and the governor was on tour to various districts of the state last month. The governor concluded the tour on December 21 and thereafter, on December 23, the CM came and met him at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. The file was duly studied and reverted with observation/queries to CMO on December 31,” reads the statement.

In its queries, the Raj Bhawan has asked the state government about the pending court cases in which “The Punjab Adhoc, Contractual, Daily wages, Temporary, Work charged and Outsourced Employees Welfare Act 2016”, which the current Bill seeks to repeal and replace, was challenged, their current status and the details of interim or final orders of judicial courts in such cases.

Referring to the Punjab and Haryana high court order of 2017 directing the state government to examine the legality aspect of the Act in the light of the decisions of the Supreme Court in secretary, state of Karnataka, Vs Uma Devi (2006) case, it has asked the state government to clarify whether the current bill is not in contravention of these decisions. Another query relates to the opinion given by the Advocate General vide his letter number 237 on August 25, 2021, mentioning several aspects of the bill that are in contravention of the 2006 case and that this bill continues to remain vulnerable to legal challenge. The government has been asked to clarify how these specific views of the AG have been addressed in this bill and for what reasons some aspects are not being considered by the state government.

The Raj Bhawan has also asked the Punjab government that since the contractual employees have been recruited at various times without following the reservation rules, how it proposes to fulfil the shortfall in the reserved posts that may arise due to such regularisation of contractual employees without being in contravention with the decisions of the apex court in State of Karnataka Vs Uma Devi case.

Similarly, the government has also been asked to explain how it proposes to meet the annual burden of ₹827.87 crore arising on account of regularisation of 32,166 employees in government departments and another ₹974 crore on 34,007 such employees in boards and corporations.