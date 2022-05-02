Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

People are forced to pay bribe in Haryana: AAP
chandigarh news

People are forced to pay bribe in Haryana: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta claimed that the opposition parties were promoting dynasty politics whereas his party was giving chance to commoners.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta addressed a rally in Rohtak on Sunday and said that corruption, crime and unemployment have been soaring in the state. (HT Photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Lashing out at the BJP-JJP coalition government, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta alleged that rampant corruption was going on in all departments and people were being forced to pay bribe to get their works done.

Addressing a rally here on his birthday, Gupta said corruption, crime and unemployment have been soaring in the state.

“A youth in Bhiwani committed suicide after he crossed the upper age limit for the job he wanted. This is the sorry state of youths, who are waiting for employment. The Haryana government has suspended four block development officers in Sirsa due to their involvement in corruption activities. The panchayati raj portfolio was previously with the deputy chief minister and I want to ask why did he not take action against them earlier. This proves that corruption is rampant in the state with the support of ministers,” Gupta added.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the opposition parties were promoting dynasty politics whereas his party was giving chance to commoners.

“ A mobile phone mechanic on the AAP’s ticket can defeat a chief minister. Whereas the other parties are promoting dynasty politics. We have been inducting leaders after taking feedback from the public and we are not giving ticket assurance to anyone,” he added.

The AAP’s rally witnessed less crowd than expected and most chairs were seen empty.

