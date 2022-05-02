People are forced to pay bribe in Haryana: AAP
Lashing out at the BJP-JJP coalition government, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta alleged that rampant corruption was going on in all departments and people were being forced to pay bribe to get their works done.
Addressing a rally here on his birthday, Gupta said corruption, crime and unemployment have been soaring in the state.
“A youth in Bhiwani committed suicide after he crossed the upper age limit for the job he wanted. This is the sorry state of youths, who are waiting for employment. The Haryana government has suspended four block development officers in Sirsa due to their involvement in corruption activities. The panchayati raj portfolio was previously with the deputy chief minister and I want to ask why did he not take action against them earlier. This proves that corruption is rampant in the state with the support of ministers,” Gupta added.
The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the opposition parties were promoting dynasty politics whereas his party was giving chance to commoners.
“ A mobile phone mechanic on the AAP’s ticket can defeat a chief minister. Whereas the other parties are promoting dynasty politics. We have been inducting leaders after taking feedback from the public and we are not giving ticket assurance to anyone,” he added.
The AAP’s rally witnessed less crowd than expected and most chairs were seen empty.
Won’t give barren land without water to our next generation: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme which aims to develope and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in the state. While inaugurating the scheme from Sonepat's Nahra village, Khattar said his government will rejuvenate 1,600 ponds across the state till August 15 and they have a target to develop and revive 8,000 water bodies in Haryana.
Haryana exporting power to Adani, says Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana exported about 2,356 lakh units of electricity to Adani Power Limited, Mundra, Gujarat, in a reverse flow using the high-voltage dedicated current power transmission line in the last 21 days. Surjewala said by buying electricity at ₹5.75 per unit to meet the power shortage, the state government is bleeding the public exchequer.
Need to change mindset to check crime against women: NCW head
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said there was a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to put a check on the crime against women, especially incidents of rape and molestation. “It is wrong to blame dressing of a woman for her rape as she has a right to wear according to her choice, but there is a need to change the mindset of men,” she said.
Unnao nurse’s post-mortem exam rules out rape, police hint at suicide
The 18-year-old nurse at a hospital in Unnao district who was found dead on Saturday was not raped and may have committed suicide, a senior police officer said on Sunday, even as her family members reiterated that she was gang-raped and murdered. She joined the hospital on April 29 and was posted in the night shift, police said. Additional superintendent of police, Shashi Shekhar Singh said that a post-mortem had ruled out that the woman was raped.
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32). The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
