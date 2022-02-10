People in J&K not happy with delimitation panel’s draft report: Nagma

AICC’s Mahila Morcha general secretary Nagma Arvind Morarji on Wednesday slammed the BJP government over alleged discrepancies in draft report of the delimitation panel, raging unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and other regional and national issues.

“People (in Jammu and Kashmir) are not happy with the proposed draft delimitation commission report. You have seen hundreds of BJP workers protesting and submitting their resignation (to protest the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency on Monday)… when the report is out, you will see more protests,” she said while addressing mediapersons here.

“The proposal has serious discrepancies in terms of geographical continuity and population. The leaked preliminary report of the commission has deeply disappointed the common people and the panel should rightly be called Devastation Commission,” she said.

“The commission has failed so miserably that now, BJP’s own members have joined the movement to oppose the process,” she added while citing resignation by over 200 BJP workers from Suchetgarh, who protested against the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency with RS Pura segment.

Reacting to PM Modi’s Parliament speech, Nagma said the PM did not address real issues of the public that were raised by the Opposition, but continued with his “old habit of attacking the Congress”.

“J&K’s unemployment rate has touched 22.2%, which is even higher than the national level unemployment rate of 7.1%,” she said.

“Despite the worrying trend, BJP government has failed to provide jobs and even snatched available opportunities from the youth,” she added.