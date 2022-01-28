Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People wise enough not to vote for a drug accused: Navjot Kaur on Bikram Majithia
chandigarh news

People wise enough not to vote for a drug accused: Navjot Kaur on Bikram Majithia

Dismisses allegations of being arrogant against her husband Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said that people of the Amritsar East segment were wise enough not to vote for a drug smuggling accused, referring to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s candidature from the seat against her husband and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Asked while campaigning for her husband whether it will be a high-profile contest in Punjab, she said, “I don’t think so. People are not stupid that they would vote for someone who is absconding after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail in a drug case.”

“Whoever comes to contest against my husband is welcome. But I would like to ask him if he would contest the polls from jail?” she said.

Kaur, who also represented the constituency from 2012 to 2017, said, “It will be up to the people to decide whom they want to vote for. We don’t face any challenge from anyone as we have worked in this segment,” she added.

On SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal terming Sidhu as “arrogant”, she said, “We are not arrogant. Those who do not get down from their vehicles or consider themselves as big are arrogant. How can we be arrogant since we are meeting people at their doorsteps.”

