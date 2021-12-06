People with political motives want farmers’ stir to continue: Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said people with vested political interests did not want the farmers’ agitation to end, but the farmers had made up their mind and the issue will be resolved soon.

The home minister’s statement assumed significance as the first meeting between farmer leaders and the Haryana chief minister remained inconclusive, with the latter saying that the next round of talks was likely in the next couple of days.

“Obviously, there are some people with political ambitions and there are some enemies of the country, who are in favour of continuing this agitation forever. But I think that the farmers and government have now come forward and both seem in favour of ending it,” Vij said.

Reacting to BJP’s junior alliance partner JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala’s statement that he has asked his father and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala to reconsider the decision of expelling him and his sons, and unite the family again, Vij said, “I don’t know in what context this statement was made.”

In a reply to a question, Vij took a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that he will play a big role in sinking Congress’s ship in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.

On the threat of a new variant of Covid-19, the health minister said the state health department was on alert and required instructions had been issued to the district health departments. Hospitals with a capacity above 100 beds had been equipped with ventilators.

The health minister did not react to the question about his absence from the chief minister’s programme in Karnal despite being in the city, saying that he had to go to Delhi as per his schedule.