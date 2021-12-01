Perils of making MSP a legal obligation

Farm leaders are demanding legal status for the minimum support price (MSP). It is a vexed policy issue and requires diligent handling.

First, it must be recognised that the farm sector in 54 countries survives on 700 billion dollars subsidies, be it the US, UK, Europe, Japan, China, or any other country. China spends the largest amount, four times what the US provides to the farmers. The US, for example, has the 2021 farm sector budget amounting to more than 146.5 billion dollars and direct income support of 46.5 billion dollars to the farmers that are 1.5% of the population. In Covid years, the US disbursed 21.5 billion dollars to farmers in two rounds. We have some 60% population engaged in agriculture and we have more than four times the population of the US. Considering the geographical area, the US is three times larger than India.

As to the financial resources, India is no match to the US or any other developed country. It is not, therefore, possible for India to be as liberal in providing subsidies to the farmers. In the same way, considering the human pressure on land, India cannot match developed countries. Yet, the need for subsidising the agriculture sector is paramount within the financial resources the country has.

Subsidise through income support system

What matters more is how the farm sector is subsidised. One way is to subsidise the inputs and provide higher prices than what the supply demand equilibrium would determine. The other approach is to subsidise through the income support system. The two approaches have different implications. Whereas the first approach distorts the market equilibrium, the second does not. For example, US farm crop prices have increased by only 25% from 1990 to 2019. Milk, beef, and pork prices have registered a marginal increase and have not changed much over three decades. The produce, therefore, is competitive in the international market, while the subsidies to the farmers have increased substantially under the income support system. This system has a charge on the budget, but farmers are compensated, and consumers do not suffer price instability because the prices are determined by supply and demand situation that gives perfect market clearance and production pattern automatically adjusts to the changing consumption pattern.

In case of input subsidies and output pricing, the charge on the budget is the same. But only a small portion of farmers is benefited through higher use of subsidised inputs and higher prices of their larger marketable surplus. Small and marginal farmers are left high and dry. Neither input subsidies nor the higher product prices are the remedy for their financial problems. Farmers after all are not one homogeneous lot. There are marginal famers, owning less than one acre and some farmers cultivating hundreds of acres. When all farmers are lumped up, bigger farmers gain, and small and marginal farmers stand nowhere. Therefore, farmers should preferably be subsidised through income support system, focused more on marginal, small, and medium farmers. Thus, support to farmers, interests of consumers, and adjustment of production pattern with constantly changing consumption pattern must be met with the direct help to the farmer without distorting the market equilibrium that is beneficial to the consumers and makes the produce competitive in the international market.

Assured market price/price support through MSP or any other manner should be replaced with income support to the farmers, letting the market clearance take place through the price determined by the supply demand situation. With respect to the MSP, the concept means the government standing in the market as a buyer of last resort. This is to make sure that the farmer does not go out of business due to a slump in the market.

Legalising MSP suicidal for govt

The mandate of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) is that farmers get assured price, consumers’ interests are kept in view, and production pattern adjusts to the changing consumption pattern. This was necessitated when the country was deficit in foodgrains. Thus, the focus of the government was on increasing production of food grains with assured prices, procurement, and distribution through the public distribution system. Though MSP was announced for 22 crops, yet the government bought only the food grains through the Food Corporation of India, and some cotton for the government ginning mills through Cotton Corporation of India. The basic requirements being that when MSP should be higher than the market price, it should be procured by the government. Otherwise, the MSP carries no meaning. Except for wheat, rice, and cotton, and sometimes for coarse grains, MSPs were kept below the market prices; hence there was no procurement, and the MSP remained dysfunctional.

In my opinion after providing direct income support to the farmers of the country, the government should enter the market as a competitive buyer to meet its distributional requirements and exports, if necessary. There is no point in declaring MSPs for so many commodities which the government does not and should not buy.

If the MSP is made legal, what would the government do to dispose of the procured produce at a price higher than the market price? The government is not a trader after all. Legalising MSP will be suicidal for the government and will hit the interest of farmers and consumers. It will also not allow the diversification of crop patterns in the problem areas in Punjab and Haryana.

The writer is a noted farm economist. Views expressed are personal.