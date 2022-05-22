Pet dog registrations: In Panchkula, it’s all bark and no bite

Despite announcing multiple challan drives, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has been going soft on people not registering their dogs.

The registration fee per dog is ₹500 and another ₹300 has to be paid annually for renewal.

The city has around 5,000 pet dogs, but less than 1,000 residents have registered them with MC, that in turn is losing out on an estimated ₹25 lakh that it will earn in form of registration and renewal fee.

Under the Panchkula Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, it is mandatory for dog owners to register their pets. Challans ranging between ₹500 and ₹5,000 can be imposed if a pet dog is found unregistered, depending on the “nuisance value”.

Most recently, MC had announced a challan drive in February. Its plan was to constitute teams to survey registration status of pet dogs and fine people with unregistered pets.

But according to Avinash Singla, chief sanitary inspector, no pet owner has been challaned so far.

An MC employee, requesting anonymity, said, “Only 550 new registrations were done between April 2021 and March 2022, while 300 renewed the registration. This year, only 100 have come forward in the past two months and 41 have applied for renewal.”

