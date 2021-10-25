Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGIMER: Advanced endoscopy centre inaugurated

The department of gastroenterology of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) inaugurated an advanced endoscopy centre on its premises on Sunday
The centre will give a major boost to the new domain of third space endoscopy at PGIMER. (HT file)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dr DN Reddy, Padma Bhushan; Dr Jagat Ram, PGI director; YK Chawla, former director; Kartar Singh, former head of the department and Dr Ajay Kumar, chairman, Dr BL Kapoor Hospital, were present during the inaugural event.

Dr Usha Dutta, head of the department, said that the new centre has state-of-the-art equipment for advanced complex endoscopy procedures and a new image C-arm fluoroscopy unit, besides spy glass cholangioscopy equipment.

The centre will give a major boost to the new domain of third space endoscopy, which includes procedures like per-oral endoscopic myotomy (POEM). Another addition to the department is a new automated disinfection unit to sterilise endoscopes to overcome the risk of transmission of infection.

During the event, Dr Reddy delivered the first PGI gastroenterology oration. He gave an inspiring talk on how he developed endoscopy skills at different centers of the world.

