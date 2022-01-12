PGIMER director: 32 doctors in race, interviews from Jan 17

The search-cum-selection committee will start interviewing candidates for the post of director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from January 17, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The four-member committee, headed by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, will interview a total of 32 senior doctors from January 17 to 19. As per authorities, around 20 candidates are presently working at the institute while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are also in the fray. A few senior doctors from other national health institutes have also applied for the post.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had appointed paediatrics department head Dr Surjit Singh as the officiating director of the institute on November 1, 2021, after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post. Even Dr Singh is aspiring for a regular appointment on the director’s post.

“The meeting of search-cum-selection committee has been scheduled to be held on January 17, 18 and 19 from 5pm to 8pm, in New Delhi. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the candidates can either appear physically or virtually before the committee,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director (administration), PGIMER.

Dhawan said the candidates are required to submit their option (physical or virtual mode) by sending an e-mail to ddapgi@gmail.com by January 14.

“After the interviews, the selection committee will send the recommendations to the institute body, and finally, the proposal or panel will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health,” Dhawan said, adding that it will take a couple of months for the director’s appointment.

Upon Dr Jagat Ram’s retirement, the officiating charge was not given to the most senior professors: Dr GD Puri, dean, academics, and Dr AK Gupta, dean, research and medical superintendent. While Dr Puri is also on the list of 32 doctors to be interviewed, Dr Gupta has retired. Besides Dr Surjit Singh and Dr Puri, some other aspirants from the PGIMER are Dr K Gauba, head of the oral health sciences; Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of the microbiology department; Dr Meenu Singh, department of paediatrics; and Dr Anil Bhansali, head of endocrinology.

