PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga

With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology’s Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”

“For them, regular yoga practice can reduce the impact of stress responses and may be helpful for relaxing their mind and body. Yoga will make them work with increased precision and without compassion fatigue,” he added.

So far, 50 healthcare workers have enrolled for the yoga class which runs from 5 pm to 5.30 pm daily at the institute’s research block.

Doctors are expected to recommend the same to their patients to help deal with lifestyle-related diseases as well.

Centre proposes yoga courses for health staff

The institute’s yoga centre also proposed three-to-six-month-long certified yoga courses for healthcare workers. However, the proposal is yet to be approved by the PGIMER authorities.

Yoga classes for public from June 1

PGIMER’s yoga centre will soon start in-ground yoga sessions for the general public and patients’ attendants as well.

Speaking of the same, CCRYN director Dr Raghavendra Rao said, “On the occasion of Yoga Day, we are planning regular yoga classes, yoga competitions, webinars, quiz and other activities for the general public under the aegis of CCRYN, at PGIMER. We are also imparting its training to the public from June 1.”