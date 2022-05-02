PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute.
Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology’s Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
“For them, regular yoga practice can reduce the impact of stress responses and may be helpful for relaxing their mind and body. Yoga will make them work with increased precision and without compassion fatigue,” he added.
So far, 50 healthcare workers have enrolled for the yoga class which runs from 5 pm to 5.30 pm daily at the institute’s research block.
Doctors are expected to recommend the same to their patients to help deal with lifestyle-related diseases as well.
Centre proposes yoga courses for health staff
The institute’s yoga centre also proposed three-to-six-month-long certified yoga courses for healthcare workers. However, the proposal is yet to be approved by the PGIMER authorities.
Yoga classes for public from June 1
PGIMER’s yoga centre will soon start in-ground yoga sessions for the general public and patients’ attendants as well.
Speaking of the same, CCRYN director Dr Raghavendra Rao said, “On the occasion of Yoga Day, we are planning regular yoga classes, yoga competitions, webinars, quiz and other activities for the general public under the aegis of CCRYN, at PGIMER. We are also imparting its training to the public from June 1.”
-
ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
-
Heatwave eases grip as wind brings respite
The heatwave eased its grip on Delhi on Sunday, as cooler, easterly winds blew into the Capital, pulling the mercury down by three or four degrees across the city. The temperature at Delhi's base weather station in Safdarjung dipped to 40.5C on Sunday, a three-degree drop from the previous three days, when the mercury stayed at 43.5C. Also Read Amid intense heatwave, Centre issues health advisory.
-
Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43
Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27. The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare. As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone.
-
J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body
The managing body of Kashmir's grand mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement. Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.
-
J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said. Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics