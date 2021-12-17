PGIMER: Only 50% doctors on National Digital Health Mission portal

The UT health department on Wednesday asked the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to speed up the registration of doctors for the National Digital Health Mission portal.

As per the PGIMER’s own data, around 50% of doctors have registered on the portal for the centre’s ambitious health project.

“In a recent review meeting at union level, it was desired that the registration of doctors on NDHM portal has not been achieved up to optimum level in UT, Chandigarh. This is because not all the doctors of PGIMER have been registered so far. Institute must take required action towards completion of 100% registration”, the health department’s notice to PGIMER read.

Explaining the delay, Dr SS Pandav, the nodal officer of the project at PGIMER, said, “The project is delayed as the institute has several mobile doctors. A number of doctors leave and join every month. We are organizing registration camps in each department and providing technical support to ensure timely completion.”

Dr Suman Singh, director of the health services, meanwhile, stressed on the importance of completing the process, saying, “Doctors’ registration at the portal is necessary as it will allow people who have already got their health IDs to use the facility.”

GMCH-32 numbers also low

The UT health department also highlighted GMCH-32’s low numbers, saying only 35% of the doctors have registered.

Elaborating on the issue, Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent at GMCH-32, said, “As per hospital’s data, around 90% of the doctors registered at the national portal. Initially, some doctors had not uploaded certain documents that later became necessary and only 35% of the registrations were regarded as complete. We are asking doctors to complete the process quickly.”

46% of UT’s population register for health IDs

Having launched the National Digital Health Mission in August last year, the UT health department has already made the health ID cards of over 4.93 lakh residents of Chandigarh, which accounts for around 46% of the total population.

BOX: Through digital health IDs, issued under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (AB-DM), people will allow the registered doctors and medical institutes (both from government and private facilities) to access all of their medical records, including digital test reports, medications, and diagnoses. This will also provide doctors access to their patients’ whole medical history in one place - but only with their agreement.