PGIMER: Own staffers account for 50% admitted Covid patients

Of 144 Covid-19 patients admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) by Monday evening, 76 were institute’s own healthcare workers, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. For the PGIMER, the high positivity rate among staffers is an added worry as it already suffers from inadequate staff to cater to patient load from across the region.

Since December 20, around 827 healthcare workers were found positive for Covid-19 at the institute. As many as 355 of them are doctors, including junior and senior residents and faculty members. On Tuesday alone, 195 staffers, including 65 doctors, tested positive. According to the PGIMER, 95% of them had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and have only mild symptoms.

“The healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses, come in direct contact with hundreds of patients daily. Not only from the Covid-19 ward or emergency ward, but staffers of almost all departments are found infected,” said PGIMER officiating director Dr Surjit Singh.

Dr Singh most of the admitted healthcare workers include resident doctors and only a few are faculty members. “They have mild symptoms but are hospitalised because we could not isolate them at the hostel, as it could increase transmissibility of the infection among other resident doctors,” he said.

“We are taking all measures to control infection spread in the institute. Walk-in OPDs have already been suspended. All hostel messes have been turned into ‘take away’ eateries. All sport events and tournaments have been cancelled and indoor courts closed,” said the officiating director.

82% reserved oxygen beds occupied

Meanwhile, the bed occupancy went up to 180 on Tuesday evening. As present, the PGIMER has reserved 206 oxygenated beds for Covid-19 patients. As many as 169 of them have been occupied while 37 are vacant.

Also, of the 24 ventilator beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, 11 are occupied.

Dr Surjit Singh said: “The institute has the capacity to admit around 500 Covid-19 patients at a time. We will increase the number of reserved beds, as per the requirement.”