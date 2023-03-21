PGIMER performs its first sacral neuromodulation to treat overactive painful bladder

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the institute performed its first advanced sacral neuromodulation procedure on a 26-year-old woman to treat her overactive painful bladder (OPB) that she had been suffering with for the past twelve years.

An official statement sharing details about the case read, “A 26-year female had been suffering from urinary problems for the last 12 years. She used to get severe pain every time she passed urine with severe urgency to pass urine every 20-30 minutes. She was not able to hold more than 50 ml of urine.”

“In September 2021, the patient visited PGIMER and Dr Sudheer from the institute’s urology department diagnosed her with OAPB with severe urgency. A multimodal management with medications, botox injection, and physiotherapy was started, which gave her temporary relief. However, severe pain during every urination was still present for which she was referred to the pain clinic and was attended by pain physician, Prof Babita Ghai,” the statement added.

An advanced procedure (ultrasound guided bilateral pudendal nerve radiofrequency) was performed initially which gave relief to the patient for around three months.

However, following recurring complaints, the 26-year-old was scheduled for the most advanced procedure for treatment – sacral neuromodulation.

“On February 27 this year, Dr Ghai and Prof Sudheer performed the procedure to which the patient successfully responded with complete relief of pain and urgency,” the institute said, adding, “Over the next two days her urine holding capacity increased to 400ml. A week later a permanent pulse generator was implanted which provided complete relief of her symptoms. She is now able to lead a normal life with normal sleep”.

What is the procedure and how does it work?

Neuromodulation of the lower urinary tract aims to restore lost or dysfunctional neural functions and helps in two main functions of the urinary bladder, storage and voiding. Through continuous or intermittent electrical stimuli at sacral nerves, neuromodulation manages overactive bladder.

There are two stages of sacral neuromodulation procedure. In the first stage, a lead with electrodes placed under fluoroscopic guidance near the sacral nerve root and mild electrical impulses are delivered. Initially a trial is performed for around a week and if it is successful, the second stage of the procedure is performed by placing a permanent implantable pulse generator inside the buttock.

Sacral neuromodulation is a promising modality especially for refractory cases, however, it is an expensive modality (nearly ₹1 lakh rupees for trial procedure and ₹7 lakh for permanent implantation).

