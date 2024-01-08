PGIMER to inaugurate new academic session on January 8

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will inaugurate the new academic session on January 8. The occasion will highlight a significant milestone for the resident doctors who joined in July 2023 and January 2024. (HT File Photo)

Gastroenterology specialist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the new academic session and will deliver a keynote address titled “What PGIMER taught me and what it didn’t teach me.”

Dr Reddy will narrate the story of his transformative journey, chronicling his progression from PGIMER classrooms and wards to his eminent role as a distinguished gastroenterologist.

The occasion will highlight a significant milestone for the resident doctors who joined in July 2023 and January 2024. They will take part in oath and pinning ceremony, involving approximately 388 MD, MS, DM, and MCh resident doctors.