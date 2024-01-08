close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER to inaugurate new academic session on January 8

PGIMER to inaugurate new academic session on January 8

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Gastroenterology specialist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the new academic session and will deliver a keynote address titled “What PGIMER taught me and what it didn’t teach me.”

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will inaugurate the new academic session on January 8.

The occasion will highlight a significant milestone for the resident doctors who joined in July 2023 and January 2024. (HT File Photo)
The occasion will highlight a significant milestone for the resident doctors who joined in July 2023 and January 2024. (HT File Photo)

Gastroenterology specialist Dr D Nageshwar Reddy will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the new academic session and will deliver a keynote address titled “What PGIMER taught me and what it didn’t teach me.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dr Reddy will narrate the story of his transformative journey, chronicling his progression from PGIMER classrooms and wards to his eminent role as a distinguished gastroenterologist.

The occasion will highlight a significant milestone for the resident doctors who joined in July 2023 and January 2024. They will take part in oath and pinning ceremony, involving approximately 388 MD, MS, DM, and MCh resident doctors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out