PGIMER’s standing academic committee to take up re-introduction of interviews as part of entrance tests today

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) standing academic committee will take up the agenda of re-introducing interviews as part of the DM/MCh entrance examinations in its meeting on Thursday.

PGIMER had been asked by the ministry of health and family welfare to scrap interviews as part of the entrance examinations in 2019, following several allegations of discrepancies.

In June 2021, the association of resident doctors had written to the PGIMER director urging the withdrawal of the agenda to reintroduce practicals/ interviews as part of the entrance examination. They said that those who are currently serving at the institute should not be asked to go through the entrance process again.

Current ARD president Dr Rahul said that they will share a fresh statement after tomorrow’s meeting.