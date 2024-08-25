PGIMS doctors call off stir after day-long suspension of emergency services

Emergency services at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) remained suspended all through the day on Saturday, after resident doctors intensified their strike after some car-borne miscreants trespassed into the campus and allegedly hurled verbal abuses at women doctors and security guards on Friday night. The doctors had suspended emergency services on Saturday after some miscreants abused staff on campus. (HT Photo)

The doctors, however, called off the strike on Saturday night after a meeting with college authorities during which they were assured that their security concerns would be addressed.

The doctors also announced to resume other services, including outpatient department (OPD), ICU ward and elective surgeries, which had been suspended in protest against the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. While most other medical institutions in the country had called off their strike on Friday itself, doctors at PGIMS Rohtak had continued with their strike, citing security concerns. The incident on Friday night, wherein some miscreants misbehaved with security guards and female staff, further prompted them to suspended emergency services too, leading to inconvenience for patients.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Meham, said he had brought his wife to the trauma centre because of an eye infection. “As the doctors were on strike, my wife was sent back,” he said.

Later in the evening, the resident doctors association (RDA) issued a statement announcing resumption of services. “The 12-day strike, which was initiated as a unified stand for these crucial matters, has brought forth positive outcomes, including necessary commitments from the concerned officials. We also believe that the time limits for addressing these issues will be done. If our demands are not met in the given timeframe RDA will be forced to take drastic steps,” RDA said.