PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj shoots a steady 68 to hold on to lead

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Yuvraj (63-61-68), a winner at Tollygunge Club in the past, has a three-day total of 18-under 192 as he continued in the lead for the third consecutive day at the ₹1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025, presented by The Tollygunge Club Ltd, the 2025 PGTI season-opener.

Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh hung on to a one-shot lead courtesy his steady two-under 68 on Day 3, often referred to as “moving day” in golf.

Yuvraj, the overnight leader by three shots, endured a horrid start on Thursday after he dropped bogeys on the first two holes (HT)
Yuvraj (63-61-68), a winner at Tollygunge Club in the past, has a three-day total of 18-under 192 as he continued in the lead for the third consecutive day at the 1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025, presented by The Tollygunge Club Ltd, Kolkata, the 2025 PGTI season-opener.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (65-62-66), fresh from a standout season on the PGTI last year, narrowed down the gap with the leader after he returned a 66 in round three. Jamal’s total reads 17-under 193 as he is just one shot behind the leader.

Yuvraj, the overnight leader by three shots, endured a horrid start on Thursday after he dropped bogeys on the first two holes. Yuvraj, who holds the record for the lowest winning total at Tollygunge Club, then got his round back on track thanks to his consistent hitting and a couple of good up and downs that earned him four birdies.

The putts did not roll in for the 27-year-old Yuvraj on Thursday as he missed multiple birdie conversions from within four to eight feet.

