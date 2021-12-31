Phagwara man robbed of 45-lakh; Kapurthala police crack robbery case, kingpin held

The Kapurthala police have solved the robbery of ₹45 lakh from an employee of a money exchange firm in Phagwara with the arrest of the mastermind and recovered ₹22 lakh and two cars. The accused has been identified as Akhil Rawat, alias Sonu, a resident of Sector 51-A, Chandigarh.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said on December 25, Shankar Maini, an employee of a Hoshiarpur-based money exchange firm, was abducted from the slip road near the main chowk of Phagwara city by three masked men who later abandoned him.

The SSP said the police zeroed in on Rawat and arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The police recovered ₹22 lakh cash and a Honda car, which was used in the crime. His accomplices have been identified as Amandeep Singh Makhan of Haryana and Shami Sharma of Mohali.