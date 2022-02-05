Pharma officer’s body found in sack in Pinjore drain

Police have launched a murder probe after the body of a 32-year-old man was found bundled in a sack in a drain at Ratpur Colony, Pinjore, on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Abhinav Chandel, held an MSc degree in biotechnology and worked as a junior officer with Macleods Pharmaceutical company in Baddi.

His father, Ashok Kumar, told the police that they lived in Banoha village, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

“On January 18, Abhinav told me over the phone that he had tested positive for Covid and had isolated himself in his room in Baddi. On January 30, he left for Pinjore to get tested again. The next day, I got a call from his company that he had not returned to work,” Ashok stated in complaint.

Thereon, the family tried to call Abhinav several times, but his mobile phone was switched off. The father visited Baddi on Thursday to look for Abhinav, but found his room locked. His landlord informed them that he hadn’t come home since January 30.

Ashok filed a missing person’s complaint and left for Pinjore to look for his son, when he got information that a body was found in a sack in a drain near Ratpur Colony, Pinjore.

On reaching the spot, Ashok identified the deceased as his son. As there were injury marks on the victim’s face, police registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. The victim is survived by his parents and a younger brother.