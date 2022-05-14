Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran

A 32-year-old man killed himself after gunning down his wife, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, a pharmacist, succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school, died on way to the hospital.

The incident took place at Paramjit’s parents’ house.

As per the victim’s mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. “Inderjit barged into the house around 2.30 am and shot my daughter when she was still asleep. Following this, he shot himself. We rushed both to a private hospital nearby but my daughter died on the way while Inderjit was shifted to a private hospital in Tarn Tara, where he succumbed later.”

She added that her daughter, who had got married to Inderjit around eight years ago, had moved back with her about a year ago following a marital dispute.

Accused recorded 3 videos before crime

Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media. In the videos, he is purportedly heard stating that he suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair. He is also heard saying that he stole the pistol from his sister’s house and that she should not be punished for his crime.

Police say they are examining the video clips and have booked Inderjit under Section 302 (murder). Cops also said that the couple had heated arguments over phone, a night before the crime.