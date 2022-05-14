Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed himself after gunning down his wife, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday.
The accused, Inderjit Singh, a pharmacist, succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school, died on way to the hospital.
The incident took place at Paramjit’s parents’ house.
As per the victim’s mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. “Inderjit barged into the house around 2.30 am and shot my daughter when she was still asleep. Following this, he shot himself. We rushed both to a private hospital nearby but my daughter died on the way while Inderjit was shifted to a private hospital in Tarn Tara, where he succumbed later.”
She added that her daughter, who had got married to Inderjit around eight years ago, had moved back with her about a year ago following a marital dispute.
Accused recorded 3 videos before crime
Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media. In the videos, he is purportedly heard stating that he suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair. He is also heard saying that he stole the pistol from his sister’s house and that she should not be punished for his crime.
Police say they are examining the video clips and have booked Inderjit under Section 302 (murder). Cops also said that the couple had heated arguments over phone, a night before the crime.
-
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
-
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
-
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
-
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics