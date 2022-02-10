Physical hearing to resume in J&K, Ladakh courts from February 14

Following a downward trend in Covid 19 cases, the chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday ordered resumption of physical hearing of cases from February 14 in both the union territories.

Reviving the January 30 order, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal permitted hearings through physical mode with the restriction that in no court room more than 10 advocates remain present at a time.

“The district and subordinate courts and tribunals in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also start functioning through physical mode,” read the order.

It further stated that the entry of advocates into the court rooms before district and subordinate courts besides tribunals will be restricted to five advocates only at a given time.

The orders also made mandatory the guidelines and protocols for prevention of Covid-19, including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitiser and maintaining safe distancing norms for all the entrants into the court premises.

“Only those advocates whose cases are listed in the courts and who are fully vaccinated will be allowed entry in the court rooms”, it said.

Similarly, the entry of litigants, clerks and agents of the advocates into the court rooms will remain prohibited for the time being.

“Entry of witness(s) and accused person(s) only will be permitted in district and subordinate courts and tribunals provided they are fully vaccinated and subject to strict compliance with SOPs pertaining to the containment of Covid-19 infection,” read the order.

District and subordinate courts and tribunals will be permitted to only fully vaccinated persons from the outer gate of the court complex.

“Judicial custody remands will be given only through videoconferencing as far as permissible,” the order added.

The modified guidelines will come into effect from February 14.

Virus infects 681, kills four more in J&K

Authorities on Wednesday said that 681 fresh Covid infections and four related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that with declining cases, the J&K state executive committee is soon going to decide on reopening of schools.

As many as 2,805 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 10,230.

The UT was hit by the third wave in the first week of January and saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month.

However, the daily cases have now considerably decreased in February.

Officials said 74,878 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.9% – first time going below 1% after January 7.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 322 infections and four deaths, while 359 cases were reported in the Jammu division. Srinagar saw 139 new cases, followed by 39 each in Budgam and Baramulla and 30 in Kupwara. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 184 cases followed by 80 in Doda.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad said, “People must ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is still to be adhered to. We still have around 6,000 active cases in Srinagar.”

Health officials said of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 5.36% or 270 were occupied in J&K.

“I will request parents to ensure vaccination of their wards of the appropriate age group. When vaccination is complete, we can reopen schools with full confidence,” Asad added.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 47,705 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,33,824 while the recovery rate stood at 96.66%.

Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have climbed up to 4,48,786 and the death toll has gone up to 4,732.