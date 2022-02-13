Picked for 6.5 crore, Abhishek thrilled about 4th outing with Sunrisers Hyderabad

During his mandatory quarantine in a Delhi-based hotel ahead of the Ranji Trophy, Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma was keeping a close watch on the IPL mega-auction.

Having been with Sunrisers Hyderabad for three seasons since 2019, Abhishek wanted another outing with the team in the upcoming IPL season.

When bidding for his name began, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were pitted against each other, bidding aggressively. Placed at a base price of ₹20 lakh, the left-arm spinner and left-handed batter from Amritsar was eventually picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping ₹6.5 crore.

Thrilled to be with his favourite franchise again, 21-year-old Abhishek said, “My game has elevated so much being with the best players and great support staff. I am excited to train under Mutthiah Muralitharan as bowling coach and Brian Lara as batting coach.”

His record for Punjab comprises 358 runs with two half-centuries and eight wickets in nine first-class matches.

Abhishek had been a sought-after junior cricketer, along with Shubman Gill, in the Punjab cricket circles.

The duo rose to prominence when they made their Under-19 debut for India in 2017. After the Prithvi Shaw-led India team lifted the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, Abhishek was bought by Delhi Daredevils for ₹55 lakh.

The next season, the Delhi franchise traded him to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, there has been no looking back for Abhishek, who has been doing well for the Hyderabad franchise under Kane Williamson.

Since the pandemic broke out, Abhishek had been training and even living with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in Chandigarh’s Mansa Devi Complex.

“Yuvraj paaji has been a great influence in my career. I have picked so much from him and his valuable inputs help me become a better cricketer,” said Abhishek, who has taken on the mantle of Punjab team captaincy in the upcoming Ranji Trophy for the first time.

He made his List-A debut for Punjab in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017 and his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

Punjab Kings buy Harpreet, Prabhsimran

Left-arm spinner from Mohali Harpreet Brar was signed by Punjab Kings at the IPL mega-auction for ₹3.8 crore against a base price of ₹20 lakh.

In his first IPL contract in the 2019 auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for ₹20 lakh. Having skipped the 2020 edition, he bagged Virat Kohli’s wicket in a match against Royal Challengers Banglore in last year’s IPL, impressing everyone.

The 26-year-old was born in Hariewala village in Moga, Punjab. His father, Mahinder Singh, works as a driver with Punjab Police.

An opener from Patiala, Prabhsimran Singh was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹60 lakh. In 2018, he had signed up with Kings XI Punjab for ₹4.8 crore.

Prabhsimran has also played for the India Under-19 team. A wicket-keeper-cum-batter, the 21-year-old has been doing well for Punjab in the senior domestic tournaments.