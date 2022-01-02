Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Piercing cold in Punjab and Haryana; Bathinda shivers at 1 degree Celsius
chandigarh news

Piercing cold in Punjab and Haryana; Bathinda shivers at 1 degree Celsius

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded its minimum of 1 degree Celsius, three notches below normal, according to data provided by the Meteorological Department here
A devotee takes a bath in the holy sarovar (water tank) on the first day of the New Year at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 10:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Biting cold wave conditions persisted in most places of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, while some parts of the two northern states also witnessed dense fog.

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place as it recorded its minimum of 1 degree Celsius, three notches below normal, according to data provided by the Meteorological Department here.

Hisar in Haryana shivered at 2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurugram, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 4.9, 3.8, 3, 4.4, 4.6, 5.1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded their respective minimums at 4.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees above normal.

Patiala, Pathankot, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 4.7, 4.2, 2.7, 4.5 and 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was witnessed at Bathinda, Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP