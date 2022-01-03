Pink bollworm attack: Punjab agri dept chalks out protocol to protect cotton crop in next season

BATHINDA: After facing a massive cotton crop loss to the pink bollworm infestation in the last kharif season, the Punjab agriculture department has devised a triple-tier field management protocol for crop protection ahead of sowing in the 2022-23 season.

According to the action plan prepared in consultation with farm experts from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR), the core focus of the state authorities would be on the complete disposal of existing cotton crop residue and timely sowing from April 15.

Officials said teams of the agriculture department will start working at village, block and district levels from Monday for the implementation of the new protocol at all cotton ginnery and oil extraction units and the field level.

Agriculture director Gurvinder Singh said the crucial pest management exercise in the pre-sowing would be over by March. Singh said real-time monitoring would be done at the state level where the officials would interact directly with the farmers to audit the effectiveness of the sensitisation programmes.

“Huge pest population that devastated crop last year is in hibernation in the residue stocks, used as firewood, lying in the villages. It is crucial to eradicating sticks before the deadly pest starts reproduction at the congenial climatic conditions in the next two months. Half of the pest management success depends upon only the timely burying the leftover dried bolls,” he said.

The director hopes that the area under cotton would not drop in the next season even as farmers faced financial losses due to the infestation. “Coordinated efforts would be made to achieve success as was done after widespread whitefly infestation in 2015,” he added.

In 2021-22 kharif season, 3.25 lakh hectare area was under cotton cultivation and authorities were expecting production of 50 lakh quintals. But owing to the first-ever devastating attack of the bollworm, crop production was severely hit in the major cotton-growing districts of Bathinda and Mansa.

Till January 1, Punjab recorded a purchase of 13.64 lakh quintals as the purchase of the non-perishable cash crop may continue till March.

SK Verma, head of the Sirsa-based CICR, a central organisation, said the state should ensure that ginning and oil extraction units have pheromone traps in its vicinity to monitor traces of the moth population.

“Experience in the last two seasons in Bathinda says the moth larvae reached Punjab with cottonseed consignments brought from south-west states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is important that these factories complete end operations by March-end and sanitise their premise after complete destruction of waste material,” said Verma.

The state government has planned to discourage staggered sowing and ensure that farmers complete the sowing of cotton by May 15.

“Coordinated efforts would be made to ensure sowing starts from April 15 and is completed within a month. Delayed sowing is more susceptible to bollworm attack. In case of a pest attack, it is easy and effective to use pesticides when the crop growth has a uniform stage,” said the director.