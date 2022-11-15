Plea seeking cancellation of Ram Rahim’s parole withdrawn

: A plea seeking cancellation of 40-day parole granted by the Haryana government to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was withdrawn by the petitioner lawyer on Monday.

The plea was withdrawn as the Haryana government counsel made a statement before the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli that a representation filed by the petitioner lawyer, HC Arora, before the government would be dealt with within a week.

Following this, the bench allowed petitioner to withdraw the plea and declared it as “dismissed as withdrawn”.

In the plea Arora had argued that parole was granted in violation of provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release), Act 2022.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping his two disciples in 2002, was recently released on a 40-day parole from Sunaria jail in Rohtak. He had been holding online discourses from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh, which were attended by a large number of his followers, including several political leaders from Haryana.

The plea said Ram Rahim was misusing parole by conducting online satsangs with his followers all over the world and had also released a video of his song.

“His act threatens the peace and tranquility in the state of Punjab, where people opposed to him are rising in revolt against the parole and are sitting on dharnas outside the nam-charcha houses of the Deras of Ram Rahim,” the plea said, adding that Punjab home department should have been consulted before releasing him on parole instead of Uttar Pradesh.