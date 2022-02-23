Pleaded for ST status to Paharis without compromising interests of other communities: National Conference

A day after former minister and loyalist of Abdullahs--Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, parted ways with the National Conference, the party on Wednesday claimed that it pleaded for granting of ST status to the Pahari community, without jeopardising interests of other reserved communities.

“National Conference has been strongly pleading for the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari speaking people, without disturbing the reservation already granted to other communities,” said Pahari leaders of the party in a statement issued here. They highlighted the recommendation made to the Centre in this regard in 2014 by the then chief minister Omar Abdullah.

They added that the National Conference has been the custodian of interests of all the segments of the society and 5% reservation in professional and technical colleges had been granted by the Omar Abdullah-led government to the students belonging to Pahari speaking communities.

They said the then state government led by Dr Farooq Abdullah had sent a strong recommendation for the grant of ST status to Pahari speaking people as well as the Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, the issue was raised by Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in their capacities as chief ministers with the successive Prime Ministers like Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh, Chander Shekhar, IK Gujral, Deve Gowda, PV Narsimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

