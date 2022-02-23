Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pleaded for ST status to Paharis without compromising interests of other communities: National Conference
chandigarh news

Pleaded for ST status to Paharis without compromising interests of other communities: National Conference

A day after former minister and loyalist of Abdullahs--Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, parted ways with the National Conference, the party on Wednesday claimed that it pleaded for granting of ST status to the Pahari community, without jeopardising interests of other reserved communities
The National Conference’s statement comes a day after prominent Pahari leader Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari resigned from the party.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A day after former minister and loyalist of Abdullahs--Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, parted ways with the National Conference, the party on Wednesday claimed that it pleaded for granting of ST status to the Pahari community, without jeopardising interests of other reserved communities.

“National Conference has been strongly pleading for the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari speaking people, without disturbing the reservation already granted to other communities,” said Pahari leaders of the party in a statement issued here. They highlighted the recommendation made to the Centre in this regard in 2014 by the then chief minister Omar Abdullah.

They added that the National Conference has been the custodian of interests of all the segments of the society and 5% reservation in professional and technical colleges had been granted by the Omar Abdullah-led government to the students belonging to Pahari speaking communities.

They said the then state government led by Dr Farooq Abdullah had sent a strong recommendation for the grant of ST status to Pahari speaking people as well as the Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, the issue was raised by Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in their capacities as chief ministers with the successive Prime Ministers like Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh, Chander Shekhar, IK Gujral, Deve Gowda, PV Narsimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP