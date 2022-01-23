PM Modi praises Chamba for coverage of common service centres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with district magistrates of various inspirational districts of the country through virtual mode to take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes. He interacted with the officers and motivated them to achieve saturation of different schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the achievement of the Chamba district of the state in increasing the coverage of common service centres to facilitate the people of the district.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also joined the meeting virtually from Shimla.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister for appreciating the achievement of Chamba district in increasing the coverage of common service centre from about 67 % to over 97 %. He said the Aspirational District Programme was started by the Prime Minister in January 2018 for the country and Chamba district was also selected under this scheme. He said that a total of 112 aspirational districts have been identified by NITI Aayog based on composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill-development and basic infrastructure which have an impact on the human development index. He said that Aspirational District Programme essentially aims at localising sustainable development goals, leading to the progress of the nation.

Jai Ram Thakur said that since the implementation of this programme, Chamba district has constantly performed well in different sectors. He said that the district has been ranked second in health and nutrition in March 2019, ranked among the best districts in basic infrastructure in November 2020 and overall second in October 2021 in the country. He said that on the basis of the above ranking, the district has been provided with an incentive worth ₹8 crore by the NITI Aayog in the form of projects. Projects worth ₹25.04 crore have been sanctioned under the CSR head for the district.

Jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MPP and power minister Sukh Ram, additional chief secretaries Prabodh Saxena and JC Sharma were also present on the occasion.