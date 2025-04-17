Menu Explore
PM Modi’s April 19 Katra visit postponed

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 17, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The fresh dates for PM's visit to inaugurate Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir rail link project will be announced soon. In this context director, Special Protection Group, sent a communique to the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and officials concerned intimating about the development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu's Katra on April 19 has been postponed because of bad weather forecast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu’s Katra on April 19 has been postponed because of bad weather forecast. (ANI File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu’s Katra on April 19 has been postponed because of bad weather forecast. (ANI File)

The fresh dates for PM’s visit to inaugurate Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir rail link project will be announced soon. In this context director, Special Protection Group, sent a communique to the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and officials concerned intimating about the development.

“The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Jammu & Kashmir stands postponed. Grateful for necessary action”, it read.

The communique was issued by Dipak Manwal, AIG, SPG.

The IMD has forecast wet spell on April 18 and 19.

The PM was scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra with Srinagar during his visit.

On the inauguration day, two Vande Bharat Express trains – one from Srinagar to Katra and another in the reverse direction - were planned to run.

A successful trial run of the Vande Bharat train on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) was conducted on Tuesday.

